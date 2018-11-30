Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Perhaps you’ve felt like cheering or booing someone in marketing, ads or search over the last 12 months.

If so, now’s your chance to amplify those feelings!

We’re looking for nominations for our fourth annual “Naughty & Nice” list, either in the Naughty or the Nice categories — or both.

How to nominate. Submit your entries to tips@marketingland.com, and be sure to include “Marketing Land’s Naughty & Nice List” in the subject field.

Please don’t nominate yourself or your clients, unless you or they have done something that a fair-minded observer would objectively consider “naughty” or “nice.” No limit on the number of nominations you can make in either category. Please also link to relevant press releases or stories relating to the company or event you cite.

And, to get those nomination juices flowing, check out our “Naughty and Nice” lists from 2015, 2016 and last year.

The deadline. Get your nominations in by December 14, 2018. We will make the final decisions about which nominations make the list. Anyone submitting a selected nomination will receive a credit in the credits section.

