The lack of diversity in the advertising and marketing industry is not a new issue. Despite loads of research on the business benefits of diverse teams, there’s been talk but little action for years to increase Black and minority representation in the industry.

During this session of Live with Search Engine Land, which took place during SMX Next last week, I discussed how to accomplish change in your organization with:

CJ BLand, co­founder, CEO and principal consultant of the Minority Professional Network, which specializes in DE&I recruiting and retention, marketing, training/speaking and consulting.

Zenia Johnson, an account lead at digital agency 3Q Digital who specializes in social media and is passionate about fostering inclusivity and diversity in the digital technology space.

Jackie Leung, director of talent acquisition at digital agency Wpromote. She oversees all hiring practices nationwide and leads the agency’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Initiative.

We discussed why diversity is good business, what intentional commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives looks like, recruiting, hiring and retainment practices to achieve diversity goals and how employees can initiate change in their organizations. Watch the full session above.

For more on this topic, see the accompanying article: Actionable ways to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in your marketing organizations.

