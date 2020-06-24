Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google is continuing its emphasis on speed to get site owners to improve their mobile web experiences for users. After rebuilding its Test My Site tool last year, Google has now added speed recommendations aimed at improving user experiences.

This includes showing speed metrics that are aligned with the Web Vitals reporting that rolled in Google Search Console earlier this month. The report also shows specific recommendations for improving site experience. These metrics focus on three aspects of user experience: loading, interactivity, and visual stability.

Why we care. For years, research has shown the relationship between conversion rates and site speed. A new study from Deloitte shows that conversion rates and average order values increase when site speed improves by as little as 0.1 seconds.

Including Web Vitals in the Test My Site tool helps align developers and marketers, with improvement recommendations for both, David Mitby, product management director for app advertising, told Search Engine Land. Recommendations might include like mobile payment options, deep linking, progressive web apps, etc.

Google made mobile site speed a ranking factor in 2018. In 2021, page experience will become a ranking factor in Google Search. Here’s what some marketers are saying about the Page Experience Update.