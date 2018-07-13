The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.
Webinar: Close the Online/Offline Data Gap with AI-driven Call Intelligence
Reminder--Live Webinar: Thursday, July 19, at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT)
With mobile search and voice interactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to make phone calls a critical part of your data-driven marketing strategy. And thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), you can now derive valuable, real-time insights from inbound phone conversations.
Join our panel of experts this Thursday and learn how to:
- Understand the keywords, Facebook ads and web pages that are driving calls.
- Identify the drivers, behaviors and outcomes of phone calls to your brand.
- Use smarter metrics to measure the conversions that don’t happen in one click.
- Use machine learning and predictive models to understand call attributes.
