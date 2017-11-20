Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Using social media to deliver great customer service is no longer an option — it’s a must. Twitter reports that customer service interactions on social have jumped 250 percent in the past two years. Two-thirds of consumers are already using Twitter or Facebook for customer service. By 2020, Gartner predicts that 90 percent of brands will rely on social media in some capacity to manage their customer service (CX) efforts.

Join our social media and CX experts as they explain how social customer service can help brands provide winning digital customer experiences. They’ll discuss how to manage that experience across multiple social touch points, leverage evolving social customer service tools to deliver long-term value and act on real-time customer insights to drive social ROI.

Register today for “CX in the Age of Social Media,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Lithium.

