First, the bad news: Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief Ginny Marvin is leaving Third Door Media to pursue new projects, and the entire team here could not be more thankful for everything she contributed to the company and especially the search community during her seven years here.

Ginny will be leaving behind some very big shoes to fill, so today we are launching our search for the next content leader for Search Engine Land and our companion conference series SMX — Search Marketing Expo.

This is a tremendous opportunity for someone who has the credibility and composure to lead the search community as an educator and an advocate.

Here is the job description:

Director, Search Marketing Content

Third Door Media is currently looking for a passionate expert in search engine marketing to lead the team responsible for producing Search Engine Land, the publication of record for search marketers, and Search Marketing Expo – SMX, the world’s largest search marketing conference series.

What you will do

You’ll lead a team of subject matter experts in creating content for online and in-person consumption that elevates, informs and inspires search marketing professionals.

Under your direction, the team will create:

Features, presentations, conference sessions and workshops that are tactical and eye-opening

News coverage that is original and bold

Guides and resources with evergreen educational value

Newsletters that greet marketers daily with timely intelligence

Research and analysis that explains key trends and their ramifications

The Director works closely with the Vice President of Content in setting and implementing the overall content strategy. This role is essential in the team execution of that strategy.

The Director will lead by example too, by producing online and in-person content for Search Engine Land and SMX. The ideal candidate juggles their own calendar while effectively managing team assignments.

What we cover

The team behind SMX and Search Engine Land is obsessed with search marketing, so our core topic areas include SEO, PPC, technical SEO, local SEO, content marketing and paid social media marketing at the SMB, agency and enterprise levels. As the need for findability among brands is expanding beyond search and social platforms, we are increasingly focusing on areas like digital commerce marketing as well.

Who we are looking for

We are looking for a subject matter expert who wants to lead the search community. Experience covering search and performance marketing for a media organization or content marketing department is table stakes. Experience in public speaking or teaching is imperative. Overall, we are looking for someone who:

Is endlessly passionate and curious about search and performance marketing

Is confident in their own voice as an expert and leader

Empathizes with our audience’s challenges and sees the content they produce as key to helping solve those challenges.

Is a strong communicator, writer and editor who holds the clarity and impact of content above matters of style.

Knows how to cultivate and manage a roster of expert sources

Has 5-7 or more years experience at a digital publication, B2B media brand, agency or content marketing shop

BONUS: Experience with creating content beyond text: video, data viz, infographics, etc.

What we offer

Competitive salary

Forever work-from-home

If you are interested, please email resume and work samples, including video of past speaking engagements if available, to Henry Powderly, VP of Content, at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization. Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.