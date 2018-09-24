Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Third Door Media is currently looking for a Community Editor to lead contributed content efforts for its industry-leading editorial brands Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today.

The Community Editor is first a convener, adept at cultivating a strong community of contributors who have demonstrated high-level expertise in digital marketing and wish to help their fellow marketers by extending that knowledge to their peers. The Community Editor is a skilled editor and content specialist who helps contributors develop their content to have maximum reach, impact and educational value to the more than 1.6 million audience members who trust Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today for the best and most-actionable intelligence.

This is a remote position.

Core job responsibilities:

Identify and recruit contributors for Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today.

Work with contributors to develop their content and leverage best practices for digital publishing, offer feedback and guidance.

Editorial review of all contributed content. This includes editing, proofreading and fact-checking.

Manage publishing calendar for contributed content.

Foster discussions among members of the contributor community, convening them through vehicles like email and Slack.

Create editorial boards from our contributor community, hosting discussions with members of TDM’s editorial team and our contributors.

Work closely with our events programming team by either recommending contributors who could be speakers or vice versa.

Track performance of contributor content across all digital channels.

Lead special projects and packages tied to contributor content.

Assign contributor pieces to align with TDM’s editorial calendar.

Essential requirements:

Strong editorial judgement and content development expertise.

Ability to manage many external relationships.

Strong editing and writing skills.

Highly organized. Position requires the candidate to coordinate a very large roster of contributors.

Three to five years’ experience in creating digital content in a newsroom, digital media company or content marketing department.

Technical comfort with digital content tools, planners and content management systems.

If you are interested, please send resume and cover letter to Henry Powderly, Vice President, Content at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.