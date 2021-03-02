SMX Advanced returns virtually this year on June 15-16, 2021, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Whether in-person or online, SMX Advanced continues to be the premier conference for experienced, senior-level search marketers.

Our content and events teams are busy preparing the educational program for this year’s event which will include sessions for both SEO and PPC marketers including SEO automation, structured data and Javascript SEO, content orchestration, machine learning and PPC, ad optimization and bidding, testing, intent matching, commerce and attribution and more.

Additionally, with the conference taking place right after Google’s Page Experience Update there will be a concentration of sessions on exploring Core Web Vitals and SERP changes tied to the update. On the PPC side there will be a concentration of sessions on user experience focused on exploring ad types, landing page mishaps to avoid, advanced retargeting, and more.

Whether you’ve been speaking for years or are just dipping your toes into speaking, please consider submitting a session pitch. We are always looking for new speakers with diverse points of view.

The deadline for SMX Advanced pitches is April 30th!

Here are a few tips for submitting a compelling session proposal:

Present an original idea and/or unique session format.

Include details about what an attendees will be able to do better or different as a result of attending your session.

Include a case study or specific examples and explain how they can be applied in different types of organizations.

Be realistic about what you can present in 30 minutes. You can’t cover everything about your topic. Going more in-depth on a narrow topic is often more valuable to the attendee.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me directly at kbushman@thirddoormedia.com. I’m looking forward to reading your proposals!

About The Author Kathy Bushman