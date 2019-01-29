The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Making big purchase decisions can be stressful, especially when the products are complex or expensive. People don’t just roll the dice. Buyers expect brands to not only understand their concerns, but to address them in a way that provides value along each step of the decision-making process.

‍

To better understand what consumers need to feel comfortable when making these important purchases, and the impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have, Invoca surveyed 1,000 consumers in the U.S., and compiled the findings into a report alongside data from Adobe’s Experience Index.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Emotions Win–What Customers Expect in the Age of AI.”