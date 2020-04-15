What top SEOs are telling their clients now [Video]
SEO is a long-term game, so it is important to balance short-term pullbacks with making changes that hurt down the road, experts say in this clip from Live with Search Engine Land.
Henry Powderly on April 15, 2020 at 11:54 am
The COVID-19 crisis has been crippling for so many businesses, and agency SEOs are having to advise their clients when so much is uncertain.
In this clip from Live with Search Engine Land, Path Interactive’s Lily Ray, Merkle’s Alexis Sanders and Pedro Dias of APIs3 share the advice they are giving their clients in this trying time.
Watch the clip above.
And click here to see the full session.
