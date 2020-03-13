Digital Asset Management platforms, often called DAMs, are software programs that store, organize and enable the more efficient use of an organization’s entire library of digital assets. A DAM is the “single source of truth” where marketers can find every relevant version of the media assets that have been created for the brand — images, PDFs, photographs, audio, video and even virtual reality or other cutting-edge formats.

The further benefit of a DAM is that these assets are appended with metadata that can provide information on anything the marketer might want to know before using the asset, such as whether the company owns the perpetual rights to use a photograph (and in what markets), whether the legal team has approved a video, and that an infographic or whitepaper has been checked to ensure it complies with the brand’s design standards.

MarTech Today’s publication of the “Enterprise Digital Asset Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for enterprise DAM platforms and includes the latest industry statistics and developing market trends. Also included are profiles of 18 leading vendors, capabilities comparisons, pricing information, and recommended steps for evaluating.

