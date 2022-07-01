Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

Marketers are increasingly turning to automation to unlock new growth opportunities. Automated ads are quick, easy and simple to use. However, in a world of smart and automated strategies, optimizing advertising campaigns that outperform the competition can be challenging.

Can marketers influence a smart or automated strategy? The answer may surprise you.

A “secret” or not well-known tactic when it comes to Google Ads is that audience bid modifiers that are manually set can be used to help prioritize which audience list is served if a user is on multiple lists. For example, a higher bid modifier means your preferred list will be prioritized but not be used in the bid modifier in the auction itself.

This is important for prioritizing high-value targets.

Learn more by joining Torkel Öhman, CTO at Amanda AI, who explains how to optimize automated Google campaigns in his informative SMX Advanced session.

After watching his presentation, you’ll be able to optimize your automated advertising campaigns to out-perform your competition on Google, change both the targeting and attribution of audience lists with bid modifiers and get insights into other methods of how to advertise effectively and drive better results on Google.

Watch the session and become your marketing team’s rockstar by finding specific audiences you never thought you could find and understanding how channels, users, impressions, clicks and audiences impact your performance.

About The Author Amanda AI The first truly autonomous advertising robot. The unique thing is that Amanda AI does everything for you, all on its own. It automatically creates, optimizes and manages all of your ads and distributes spending across Google and Meta. Together, this delivers maximum impact and effect, every day, around the clock.