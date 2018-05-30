The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.
What’s the difference between content optimization and SEO?
The keyword is still relevant, but SEO has become more complex.
Digital Marketing Depot on May 30, 2018 at 1:35 pm
Keyword optimization is a framework for SEO. Similarly, you could say that topic modeling (how words and phrases are interrelated) is a framework for content optimization. With the rise of semantic search, the goal is to cover a topic rather than zoning in on a specific keyword. Think “content strategy” rather than “keyword density.”
Avoid creating disjointed pages optimized for a specific keyword. In this white paper from MarketMuse, you will learn how to create authoritative content, as well as:
- Understand the intent behind a query.
- Shift toward “content strategy” rather than “keyword density.”
- The difference between content optimization and SEO.
