The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Keyword optimization is a framework for SEO. Similarly, you could say that topic modeling (how words and phrases are interrelated) is a framework for content optimization. With the rise of semantic search, the goal is to cover a topic rather than zoning in on a specific keyword. Think “content strategy” rather than “keyword density.”

Avoid creating disjointed pages optimized for a specific keyword. In this white paper from MarketMuse, you will learn how to create authoritative content, as well as:

Understand the intent behind a query.

Shift toward “content strategy” rather than “keyword density.”

The difference between content optimization and SEO.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Content Optimization vs SEO: What’s The Difference?”