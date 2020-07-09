Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Sure, virtual events are all the rage, but the prevailing sentiment about in-person conferences, trade shows and networking events too risky to carry out during the COVID-19 pandemic is that one day they will return.

But when, exactly, is the question?

We have been tracking these attitudes through our Event Participation Index, a short recurring survey that asks marketers about when they feel it will be safe to return to in-person events.

Most events scheduled through the first three quarters of 2020 have canceled, with many converting to virtual, online-only events. But whether fall in-person events are feasible, especially as schools and other venues are making fall plans, is up in the air.

Please help us understand your feelings about attending conferences or any in-person professional events by taking our short, five-question survey.

Click here to take the survey.

We will follow up in the next few weeks with the results.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.