Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Even the most experienced search marketers face tough challenges. Get the expert solutions you need to succeed from more than 100 of the brightest, most experienced and accomplished search marketers presenting at SMX East, November 13-14 in New York City.

This year’s agenda is a firehose of 90+ sessions, keynotes, and clinics tackling thorny search marketing issues including on-page and technical SEO, SEM, agency ops (NEW!), multi-location search marketing (NEW!), conversion rate optimization, analytics, video, tools, and more.

Check out the complete speaker line-up. You’ll see search marketing legends like:

Annie Cushing (Annielytics.com, Search Engine Land Contributor)

Simon Poulton (WPromote, Search Engine Land Contributor)

Frédéric Dubut (Microsoft)

Fili Wiese (SearchBrothers, Search Engine Land Contributor)

Lily Ray (Path Interactive)

Elizabeth Marsten (Tinuiti)

John Shehata (Conde Nast)

…and many more.

You’ll also recognize some of your friendly neighborhood Search Engine Land editors, including Ginny Marvin, Detlef Johnson, Barry Schwartz, and Greg Sterling.

I’m particularly excited to see search marketing luminary Rand Fishkin present this year’s opening keynote on thriving despite Google’s zero-click search results.

Bonus: The Search Engine Land editorial team programmed two new tracks, which means we’re bringing you more speakers than ever…

The Agency Track is loaded with actionable tactics designed just for agency leaders, covering business operations, client management, and more. Speakers include:

Rod Richmond (Clean Digital)

Julie Friedman Bacchini (Neptune Moon)

Jeff Campbell (Resolution)

Katy Lucey (Tinuiti)

Duane Brown (Take Some Risk)

Amy McClain (Clark+Meyler)

Justin Freid (CMI/Compas)

Karl Sakas (Sakas & Company)

The Multi-Location Brands Track was created for search marketers who deal with businesses with multiple locations. Topics include mastering Google Maps, managing reviews, Google My Business, and much more. You’ll hear from speakers including:

Purna Virji (Microsoft)

Tanu Javeri (IBM)

Greg Gifford (Wikimotive)

Cori Graft (Seer Interactive)

Dan Leibson (Local SEO Guide)

Adam Dorfman (Reputation.com)

Monica Ho (SOCi)

SMX East will be here before you know it. Don’t miss your chance to connect with a thriving, engaging, welcoming community of search marketing experts!

Choose your ideal pass and register now:

All Access Pass: The complete experience — all sessions (including two new tracks for agency and multi-location brand marketers!), keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book now and save $300 off on-site rates!

The complete experience — all sessions (including two new tracks for agency and multi-location brand marketers!), keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book now and save $300 off on-site rates! All Access + Workshop Combo (best value!) : Maximize your learning with a full-day pre-conference workshop. Book now and save $600 off on-site rates!

Maximize your learning with a full-day pre-conference workshop. Book now and save $600 off on-site rates! Expo+ Pass: Access the Expo Hall, sponsored sessions, Q&A clinics, select networking, delicious refreshments, WiFi, and more. Book now and… it’s free!

Register now and I’ll see you in NYC :-)

Psst… Need approval from your boss? We’ve created these helpful resources including talking points, pricing breakdown, and templated letter.