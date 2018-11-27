Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

For more than 10 years, marketers have attended Search Marketing Expo – SMX® West for a variety of reasons. Here’s what a few of them had to say about the experience:

“… changes in search marketing are impacting the variety of stakeholders in the industry. It is too easy to get stuck in one’s own perspective alone, and SMX really opens up horizons.” – Liz Walsh, Microsoft “As usual, SMX didn’t disappoint. Great speakers, great session topics, and great people. I definitely plan on continuing to attend SMX events in the future.” – Hugo Guzman, HSN “I found the keynote presentations to be interesting and innovative.” – Adrienne Frankenfield, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Online

Liz, Hugo, and Adrienne share key benefits of attending:

You don’t know what you don’t know. Expanding your horizons by learning and networking with others is vital for professional development.

The whole search marketing clan attends. You’ll get the latest SEO and SEM tactics from accomplished brand and agency presenters, meet other marketers like you at networking events, and maybe even find a partner who can help make you more efficient and productive.

You’ll be inspired by the experience. The presentations you hear, people you meet, and ideas you’re exposed to will fuel your enthusiasm for digital marketing for years to come.

Join us for SMX West January 30-31 in San Jose. You’ll learn brand-safe, actionable tactics from leading SEO and SEM experts, guaranteed.

Register now for the best rate

Book by December 22 and save big. Choose the pass that fits your goals and budget:

All Access: The All Access pass packs the complete conference experience including sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book now and save $300 off on-site rates!

All Access + Workshop: Maximize your time by adding a full-day post-conference workshop to your agenda. Book now and save $600 off on-site rates!

Networking: The Networking pass is perfect if you’re on a tight budget. You’ll unlock sponsored sessions, networking, WiFi — even hot meals and refreshments — all for just $399 ($200 off on-site rates!).

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.