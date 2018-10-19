The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Structured data represents a huge opportunity for SEOs to communicate key information with search engines, boost content visibility, and reach target audiences. It makes it easier for search engine crawlers to extract and understand specific information related to the content, in this case, the kind of product, the aggregate rating, available offers, and product reviews. This allows the crawler to understand your content with increased accuracy.

