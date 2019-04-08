The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

While you have access to end-to-end customer journey data and attribution from purely digital campaigns, the data trail goes cold when your customer picks up the phone. Call tracking and analytics platforms, which were once the domain of the call center and siloed from marketing, are now available to help marketers attribute digital marketing spend to conversions that happen on the phone.

This 45 page, in-depth guide from Invoca delivers a comprehensive understanding of call tracking. Divided into four easy-to-follow sections, this guide is for the experienced and inexperienced call tracking marketers. The Call Tracking Study Guide for Marketers makes it easy for you to learn everything about:

How call tracking and analytics platforms work.

Why marketers need call tracking.

How to use AI-powered call tracking to optimize digital marketing.

Improving the customer experience.

Real-world use cases, results, and customer case studies.

