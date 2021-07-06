Conversions are the lifeblood of all businesses. Boosting them requires a coordinated effort across SEO and PPC assets, from website navigation to ad copy… which requires cooperation between SEO and PPC departments.

Join us online, August 17, at SMX Convert — a one-day virtual training experience that will get your teams on the same page, speaking the same language, and working towards a shared vision of success… all for a fraction of the time and cost of traditional team training experiences.

Together, you’ll divide and conquer the two-track agenda, featuring tactic-rich SEO and PPC sessions designed by the Search Engine Land experts and led by some of the brightest minds in the industry.

After just a few focused hours, your SEO team will be ready to:

Identify top converting queries at every stage of the funnel

at every stage of the funnel Drive leads down the funnel through content marketing and link building

through content marketing and link building Optimize site navigation and CTAs to boost organic visibility

Test your content site strategy for continued improvement

PPC teammates will bring home actionable tactics to:

Create landing page and ad copy that converts

Implement targeting tactics for every stage of the funnel

for every stage of the funnel Boost landing page conversions with insights from qualitative data

with insights from qualitative data Leverage quantitative data to improve landing page performance

You’ll also attend exclusive community meetups, soak up insights from real-world clinics, and get your specific questions answered live by a panel of expert speakers.

No matter your setup or schedule, attending SMX Convert is a win-win:

Still working from home? Training together (albeit virtually) with your colleagues will foster a feeling of camaraderie that’s essential to high-performing teams, especially remote ones.

Training together (albeit virtually) with your colleagues will foster a feeling of camaraderie that’s essential to high-performing teams, especially remote ones. Back at the office? Embark on a unique, shared learning experience that will fuel creative brainstorms and collaborative projects for months to come.

Embark on a unique, shared learning experience that will fuel creative brainstorms and collaborative projects for months to come. Can’t attend live? All keynotes, sessions, Overtimes, and clinics will be available on-demand so you can train at your convenience. (Meetups not included.)

All keynotes, sessions, Overtimes, and clinics will be available on-demand so you can train at your convenience. (Meetups not included.) Need additional training? Add a live, two-day workshop to your team’s itineraries to dive deep into PPC landing page design or advanced CRO.

The bigger your team, the bigger your savings:

Groups of 3-5 save 10%

Groups of 6-11 save 15%

Groups of 12 or more save 20%

Whether you’re struggling to meet your goals or eager to set new records, sending your SEO and PPC teams to SMX Convert is the first step towards driving more conversions.

Email us at registration@searchmarketingexpo.com to receive your exclusive group discount code and get your team signed up today. Best rates expire at the end of this month!

(Attending solo? Grab your $99 All Access pass here.)

Psst… Has your team worked on an amazing campaign this year? Enter the 2021 Search Engine Land Awards now for a chance to impress new clients, earn industry-wide recognition, and take home the highest honor in the search.