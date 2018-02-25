Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today marks the closing ceremonies of this year’s Winter Olympics and Google’s final Snow Games doodle. During the last 17 days, the Google doodle team of artists, engineers, production staff and sound designers has created an animated image for each day of the competitions.

“Now that we’re at the tail-end of the Games, and the final finish-line has been crossed, everybody takes a much needed break to enjoy the fireworks and their new friendships,” writes Google on its Google Doodle blog.

The series featured a cast of competing animals, all honoring the athletes and games at PyeongChang’s 2018 Winter Olympics. Each doodle was animated, included audio, and led to a search for “Winter Olympics” on Google’s US homepage and most of its international pages.

Two of the doodles played double-duty as Winter Olympics doodles: one posted on Valentine’s Day and the other to mark the Lunar New Year.

Here are screen shots from all 17 of Google’s Winter Olympics Doodle series:

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6 and the Valentine’s Day Doodle

Day 7

Day 8 and the Lunar New Year Doodle

Day 9

Day 10

Day 11

Day 12

Day 13

Day 14

Day 15

Day 16

Day 17

You can see the fully animated doodles with sound on Google’s Snow Games website.