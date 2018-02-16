Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In its ongoing Winter Olympics doodle series, Google has designed a Lunar New Year-inspired animated image to mark day eight of the competitions.

Leading to a search for “Winter Olympics,” the doodle includes the usual cast of competing animals — this time putting them on a ski lift at night to watch the Lunar New Year celebrations.

“The new moon peeks out over the Doodle Snow Games as our athletes take a much needed break to hot-dog and monkey around, shedding their game-faces to enjoy the sights from the ski lift,” writes Google on the Google Doodle blog.

The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, is considered one of the most important traditional Chinese holidays. It is based on the lunisolar Chinese calendar.

Earlier this week, Google designed a Winter Olympics doodle with Valentine-themed artwork. The animated image included two grebes performing a figure-skating routine, creating heart-shaped patterns across a frozen pond.

Google’s Winter Olympics doodle for Valentine’s Day

Google’s Winter Olympics doodle series will last throughout all 17 days of the competitions, with each of the doodles archived on Google’s Winter Olympics Snow Games doodle page.