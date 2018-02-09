Google is marking the start of this year’s Winter Olympic Games — and officially kicked off its own Doodle Snow Games — with an animated Winter Olympics doodle featuring a cast of athletic animals.

“Welcome to the opening day of the Doodle Snow Games!” writes Google on the Google Doodle blog. “On this brrr-eezy day in Pyeongchang, we’re joined by athletes from all over the world hoping to prove themselves best in class (or species).”

The animated doodle includes multiple images to highlight this season’s Olympic Winter Games. There is a penguin skiing and a snake ice skating, with a final slide showing what, most likely, will be the entire athletic crew to make up Google’s Winter Olympic Games doodle series.

Google has titled the Doodle “Day 1” and included a comment on its blog for readers: “Stop by every day for the next few weeks to keep up with all the action from the Doodle Snow Games.” It has also created a stand-alone doodle site where it will archive all 17 days of Winter Olympic Games doodles it is planning to run: Google’s Doodle Snow Games.

Here’s a sneak peek at tomorrow’s doodle:

Google Doodle Snow Games — Day 2

Today’s doodle leads to a search for “Winter Olympics” and includes individual links to share the image on Facebook or Twitter, or send via email. You have to wait until the last slide to find the sharing links; the snowball image leads to the site where the Winter Olympic Games doodle series will be archived.

According to Google, the series is being put together by a team of 14 that includes an art direction group, engineers and a sound design person.