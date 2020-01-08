Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Microsoft has launched Bing Pages, a new product aimed at enabling businesses and individuals to manage their branding on Bing and Outlook. The program, first reported by MSPoweruser, is currently in beta.

An example of a Bing Page. Source: Bing.

Why we care

Bing Pages show in Bing search results similar to a knowledge panel and give brands one more way to manage their online presence. They can use it to aggregate their social media links, publish contact details as well as customize their Outlook profiles with images and content.

“[Bing Page owners] can also promote social media posts in relevant search results–at no cost,” the FAQ reads. Search Engine Land has reached out to Microsoft for more details.

Bing Pages has a relatively simple, unrestricted signup process. This may help increase adoption among smaller brands and businesses.

More on Bing Pages

Microsoft uses an email address and Twitter to authenticate accounts. Submitted applications are reviewed by Microsoft.

Once verified, the applicant’s social media accounts and official website are used to populate their Bing Page (as shown in the screenshot above).

The signup page is open to all.