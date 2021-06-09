The Google partnership with Woocommerce, originally announced at Google Marketing Live, is now available to users globally. The integration allows Woocommerce users to display their inventory and products across Google properties for free with easy setup within the Woocommerce platform.

“WooCommerce merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns, and review performance metrics — all without leaving their WooCommerce dashboard,” wrote Matt Madrigal, VP/GM of Merchant Shopping in the launch blog.

Why we care. Online shopping was up 44% during COVID and is expected to remain high as many consumers have become used to the convenience and safety of online retail. The integration with shopping partners like Woocommerce makes it even easier for retail and commerce partners to reach that increased audience across Google’s shopping platforms including Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube.

