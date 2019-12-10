Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Rakuten and Verizon Media have partnered to deliver commerce experiences for Rakuten merchants and Yahoo users this holiday season. The offering is a differentiator for Yahoo Shopping.

Rakuten runs a cashback and coupon site with more than 3,500 merchants that used to be known as eBates. With the new partnership, Verizon Media is offering Yahoo Shopping and Yahoo Mail users access to exclusive cashback rewards from more than 50 online retailers through Rakuten, including Nordstrom Rack, Nike, Disney and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Why we should care

Verizon Media, which owns the Yahoo properties as well as publications HuffPost, TechCrunch and others, is focusing its monetization efforts on digital commerce.

The new Yahoo Shopping launched this fall. It features price comparisons, a promotions calendar, trending deals and now cashback offers. Yahoo Mail web and app users will see promotions that take them to a “Rakuten-powered shopping experience.”

Check out the Digital Commerce Marketing track at SMX West.

“At Verizon Media we’re closing the loop between content and commerce, and providing engaging journeys for our users to help them discover the things they love,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media in a statement. He said a rewards program has been part of the plan since launching the commerce experiences on Yahoo, Yahoo Shopping and Yahoo Mail.

More on the news

Yahoo Shopping will be the hub powering commerce-related experiences across Verizon Media brands, including curated and branded content on its publications.

Verizon has also introduced shoppable video and editorial content, hotspot images this fall, and said it is continuing its successful immersive AR/XR ad experiences.

Earlier this month, Verizon Media launched a shoppable video series with tennis star Serena Williams on Yahoo Shopping. Users can click to purchase S by Serena products featured in the videos.

This story first appeared on Marketing Land. For more on digital marketing, click here.