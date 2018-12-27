Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Keeping up with new releases, PPC experts shared their advice and expertise to help the larger search marketing community find ways to manage campaigns with the nuances of match types and more this past year. Here’s a look at the ten most read paid search columns of 2018.

What’s in store for PPC in 2019? Ginny Marvin identified nine big areas of change this past year that will shape the way paid search marketers work in the year ahead. Read more about the changes that will have the biggest impact on advertisers in 2019.