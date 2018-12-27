Year in Review: Top 10 expert PPC columns of 2018
Here's a roundup of the most read paid search columns this year.
Wendy Almeida on December 27, 2018 at 8:00 am
Keeping up with new releases, PPC experts shared their advice and expertise to help the larger search marketing community find ways to manage campaigns with the nuances of match types and more this past year. Here’s a look at the ten most read paid search columns of 2018.
- If you’re not using Remarketing Lists and Similar Audiences for Search, you’re leaving money on the table by John E Lincoln published on Sept. 21
- Are you ready for the attribution changes coming to Google AdWords? by Mona Elesseily published on March 1.
- 5 things Google Ads can now do automatically by Frederick Vallaeys published on July 3
- Say goodbye to low Quality Score with this Google Ads script by Daniel Gilbert
- Google is right; click-through and conversion rates kinda don’t matter by Andy Taylor published on Sept. 17
- How keyword match types work after the new close match variants change by Frederick Vallaeys published Sept. 12
- No search volume? No problem! 3 ways to improve low-traffic AdWords campaigns by Jacob Baadsgaard published March 29
- Look Ma, no keywords! Phrase-free AdWords campaigns are here by Andy Taylor published April 26
- Intent-based keyword research: Let Google be your guide by Jacob Baadsgaard published April 26
- 30 questions to ask that so-called PPC ‘expert’ before hiring him/her by John E Lincoln published March 6
What’s in store for PPC in 2019? Ginny Marvin identified nine big areas of change this past year that will shape the way paid search marketers work in the year ahead. Read more about the changes that will have the biggest impact on advertisers in 2019.
