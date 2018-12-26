Year in Review: Top 10 SEO expert columns of 2018
Here's a look at the most read columns from our SEO experts that stood above the rest this year.
Wendy Almeida on December 26, 2018 at 9:46 am
All year long, SEO experts share their in-depth knowledge and timely advice to help the larger search community navigate new releases and find ways to manage all kinds of challenges. Here’s a look at the ten most read columns that resonated with readers this year.
- Google Questions and Answers: Everything you need to know by Joy Hawkins published on Jan. 25
- Here’s what happened when I followed Googlebot for 3 months by Max Cyrek published on Nov. 28
- How to survive Google’s new local search world by Wesley Young published on May 21
- Here’s how to use Twitter to dominate the Google search results by Chris Silver Smith published on April 16
- How to prioritize SEO tasks by impact by Casie Gillette published on July 3
- Google My Business listings: 5 frequently asked questions by Sherry Bonelli published on July 10
- Mobile SERP survival: Technical SEO checklist by Barry Adams published June 4.
- Want to target position 0? Here’s what you need to make that happen by Karen Bone
- What negative SEO is and is not by Joe Sinkwitz
- Website redesign mistakes that destroy SEO by Jeremy Knauff
To learn more about the changes in search and SEO this past year, check out Barry Schwartz’s recap of 2018.
We're listening.
