Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yelp has rolled out a number of profile attributes for restaurants, ranging from vaccine-related notices to attributes for LGBTQ and Asian-owned businesses. Now, Yelp is rolling out a Virtual Kitchens attribute for ghost kitchens, virtual restaurants and virtual food courts to identify themselves to potential customers and cut down on confusion regarding their dining experience, the company announced Wednesday.

The Virtual Kitchens attribute in a Yelp business profile. Image: Yelp.

Why we care

In Q2 2021, business openings for food delivery services were up 166% above pre-pandemic levels, according to Yelp. While these takeout or delivery-only restaurants present customers with a potentially safer dining option, they may also disappoint customers that are looking to dine in. The Virtual Kitchens attribute may help frame expectations, and that may, in turn, result in better reviews and more business.

More on the news

To add the attribute, first log into your Yelp for Business account. Then, go to the Business Information section. Click Add (or Edit if you have existing content) next to “Amenities and more.” Select Yes next to the attribute you’d like to display, then save the changes.

Other Yelp profile attributes include (but are not limited to) the Asian-owned attribute, “Proof of vaccination required” and “Staff fully vaccinated” attributes and the LGBTQ-owned attribute.