Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Yext has added TripAdvisor to its Knowledge Engine location data management platform. In addition, last month, Yext rolled out a new conversational interface for content and local data updates, which the company calls Knowledge Assistant.

The TripAdvisor integration enables restaurant operators (and presumably, later hotels) to manage a range of attributes (e.g., hours, menus) through Yext’s dashboard. The company’s customers will also be able to access TripAdvisor analytics and monitor reviews in the dashboard.

Last month, Yext also introduced a conversational way to check account information and update listings using text messaging or Facebook Messenger. With the Knowledge Assistant, customers can change hours, add photos, update a featured message (assume this will eventually work with Google Posts) and access analytics and reviews information.

Yext offered a number of examples of the kinds of updates that customers can provide or questions that can be asked with its Knowledge Assistant:

“Update my hours.”

“Update my Featured Message.”

“Add a photo.”

“Update my Facebook profile photo.”

“Update my Google cover photo.”

“Show me my hours.”

“Show me my analytics.”

“What’s my average rating?”

“How many reviews do I have?”

Beyond tapping into the current virtual assistant/messaging trends, Yext sees this tool partly as a way to provide more immediacy and accuracy at the local level to franchisees and local managers or agents. The company also has partners that work with independent small businesses, which have been shown to be much more engaged and responsive when they can use mobile devices or text messaging versus email and the desktop.