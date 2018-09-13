Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Go to Google and search for the keyword phrase [compare the marketing] on the desktop or mobile version and you will see Google just break down. It is rare to ever see Google not be able to provide the answer to your query but here is one case where Google simply cannot process the answer for you.

As you can see above, Google responds with a message that reads:

Server Error We’re sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.

Google has been aware of the issue since around 3:30pm EDT today but has yet to fix the issue. That is over 6 hours of time where Google cannot return a result for a pretty basic query.

Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter “It’s not. It’s a server error — just like it says. Server errors sometimes happen. We’re investigating.”

It's not. It's a server error — just like it says. Server errors sometimes happen. We're investigating. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 13, 2018

It's not going to be a ranking issue for you or anything like that. It's also probably something hitting other queries that just haven't been noticed. We hope to get it solved soon. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 13, 2018

So hopefully it will be resolved soon but it is very unusual to ever see an example where Google returns this error and this error for such a long period of time.