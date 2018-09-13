You can break Google search by searching for “compare the market”
Google returns "Server Error" for a query for the past 6+ hours.
Go to Google and search for the keyword phrase [compare the marketing] on the desktop or mobile version and you will see Google just break down. It is rare to ever see Google not be able to provide the answer to your query but here is one case where Google simply cannot process the answer for you.
As you can see above, Google responds with a message that reads:
Server Error
We’re sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue.
Please try again later.
Google has been aware of the issue since around 3:30pm EDT today but has yet to fix the issue. That is over 6 hours of time where Google cannot return a result for a pretty basic query.
Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter “It’s not. It’s a server error — just like it says. Server errors sometimes happen. We’re investigating.”
So hopefully it will be resolved soon but it is very unusual to ever see an example where Google returns this error and this error for such a long period of time.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.