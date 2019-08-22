You can now add custom JavaScript to AMP pages
The new amp-script component offers more feature flexibility and interactivity.
Custom JavaScript can now be added to AMP pages, Google announced this week. The
amp-script component can be used to enable user interactions, and to share code across AMP-enabled and non-AMP pages.
Why we should care
The AMP team said this was one of the most requested features from developers using AMP. It enables web pages delivered via AMP to incorporate more of the interactivity features that JavaScript offers.
The
amp-script component runs a page’s custom JavaScript in a separate Worker thread.
Prior to this update, AMP pages have been mostly static, which limited its uses and forced publishers to compromise features for speed and potentially visibility in mobile search results.
More on the news
- The
new
amp-script
componentis compatible with React, Preact, Angular, Vue.js, jQuery and D3.js frameworks.
amp-scriptdoesn’t change page content without user interaction, so it won’t modify your content upon page load.
- The script within a
single
amp-script
mustbe less than 150kB.
- Not all APIs are supported inside a Web Worker; refer to WorkerDOM’s list of allowed APIs.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.