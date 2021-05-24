Search Engine Land’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s search marketer. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily.

Good morning, Marketers, and where are you finding a competitive edge in content?

I’ve been interested to see Google’s announcement of LaMDA and MUM at I/O last week. To me, it seems like the overarching context is a better understanding of how humans ask for and understand information, but also better retrieval of the kinds of answers that people are looking for.

Remember back when we used to “Ask Jeeves” full on questions (and probably still didn’t get the info we were looking for)? It almost seems like we’re headed back in that direction, but with more opportunity for getting almost exactly what we want.

On our editorial call last Friday, the Search Engine Land team also talked about how generational change is happening in search. The latest group of search engine users search for almost everything — and they even sometimes use voice assistants to do it. Perhaps search engines are working with that generational change in mind when innovating too.

Carolyn Lyden,

Director of Search Content

It’s getting harder to stand out in the app market as more apps are added to app stores every day. The way in-app event tracking worked in the past often made it hard for marketers to change their Analytics data on the fly, too. In an announcement last week, Google launched three new features to help app developers and marketers work together better and reach new and existing audiences more easily.

What’s new?

Starting in June, Google is expanding the reach of App campaigns on Android to users in the desktop versions of Google.com and the Google Display Network. Configure the right in-app events based on your marketing objectives — without requiring any code updates. Marketers can use the new deep linking validator and impact calculator tools in Google Ads to see which types of deep links they have, how to fix ones that aren’t working and estimate the ROI opportunity of implementing deep links.

Why we care. Marketers and app developers each have enough on their plates without having to try to coordinate massive efforts for small changes (like event tracking). These new features and offerings help each do their jobs easier and drive new user acquisition while keeping existing users engaged.

Read more here.

YouTube to start showing ads on non-monetized videos

Starting June 1, YouTube’s terms of service are officially changing. The announcement includes the addition of YouTube’s “Right to Monetize,” which means they will begin running ads on some non-monetized videos.

This means that if you’re not part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), YouTube still reserves the right to run ads on your videos. The program is scheduled to roll out globally beginning in June.

Along with removing the choice for ads to run on your videos and channel, YouTube will not share the profits from ads if you’re not part of their Partner Program: “Channels that aren’t in YPP won’t receive a share of the revenue from these ads, though still have the opportunity to apply for YPP as they normally would once they meet the eligibility requirements,” according to the community post.

Eligibility requirements to join YPP include the following:

Follow all the YouTube monetization policies. Live in a country/region where the YouTube Partner Program is available. Have more than 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months. Have more than 1,000 subscribers. Have a linked AdSense account.

Channels without these requirements could have their popular videos monetized without the chance to get a cut of the revenue.

Why we care. This could be a big deal for businesses that haven’t monetized their channels or individual videos. If your brand made the choice not to join the YPP because you want to keep your company videos ad-free, you may want to audit where your YouTube embedded videos exist across campaigns and websites and switch to a paid provider with no ads. There’s no telling if a competitor ad could show up on your non-monetized brand video.

Snapchat launches Public Profiles for Businesses (finally)

Snapchat already had permanent profiles for Creators, Shows and Snapchatters, but officially announced the same for businesses using the platform now, too. “Public Profiles give brands the ability to have an organic presence on Snapchat, and house all of their unique Snapchat content in one discoverable place,” according to the announcement.

Along with a set place to house your content, business profiles on Snapchat will allow companies to highlight engaging content directed toward your target audience, utilize the Lens AR Experiences, and share shoppable products within the app. Plus, these new profile types come with insights and analytics to help businesses continually improve.

Other key features of the Public Profiles for Business include:

Public Stories: Share what’s happening in your world, from behind the scenes to daily activities, to drive deeper connections with the Snapchat community.

Share what’s happening in your world, from behind the scenes to daily activities, to drive deeper connections with the Snapchat community. Highlights: Permanently showcase your best Public Snaps, Stories, photos, and videos. This is the best way for Snapchatters who aren’t familiar with your brand to get to know more about your business, products and services.

Permanently showcase your best Public Snaps, Stories, photos, and videos. This is the best way for Snapchatters who aren’t familiar with your brand to get to know more about your business, products and services. Native Store: Link your US-based Shopify store on your Profile so Snapchatters can browse, try-on, and buy through the “Shop” feature, turning Snapchat into a new point of sale.

On the hunt for something new in 2021? Here are the latest career opportunities in search

Director, Paid Media @ Three Ships (Raleigh, NC, remote)

Launch, analyze and optimize paid media accounts across a variety of channels, with a focus on Google Ads.

Conduct profitability analyses on opportunity segments to unlock growth (i.e. keywords, bidding, devices).

Senior Analyst, SEO @ 360i (Atlanta, GA, remote)

Perform research and analysis, develop and regularly produce basic reports, conduct content and technical audits, and perform SEO forecasting on topical campaigns

Research, identify, and generate actionable insights from data that inform your clients’ SEO programs

Social Ads Lead @ Ankorstore (remote)

Define and own our strategy and funnels on Social channels, especially Facebook/Instagram

Manage relationships with third parties (freelancers, agency)

Vice President, Digital Marketing @ American Diabetes Association (USA, remote)

Work with the CMDO to define multi-year marketing strategy roadmap

Identify new strategies and approaches to reach and engage our target audience through digital channels

Enter a job opening for an opportunity to be featured in this section.

Making Maps more accessible, DAI for video streaming, and planning an inclusive recovery

How anyone can make Maps more accessible. Mara Chomsky, Director of Local Guides for Google Maps shares tips on how anyone can contribute to a more accessible world — both on and off of the map.

Evolving Dynamic Ad Insertion for the future of streaming. “Today we’re reimagining our ad insertion technology for the next generation of video streaming with DAI Pod Serving, which helps simplify OTT streaming complexity by integrating with your existing first or third-party streaming workflow,” wrote Peentoo Patel, Group Product Manager, Google Ad Manager.

Planning for an inclusive recovery. The inequitable impacts of the pandemic are well documented, but what we can do as marketers is not. Learn how to build a brand that is welcomed into people’s lives by earning their trust and upholding their values through Microsoft Advertising’s Marketing with Purpose playbook.

Twitter is getting serious about getting verification right

Twitter announced last week that it’s finally re-opening its verification process after closing it down in 2017.

The application is pretty simple: “Users can go to their account settings to find the application, in which they will have to explain who they are and why they qualify, provide some sort of official identification and wait between a few days and a few weeks to see if they’ve been accepted,” said David Pierce for Protocol.

But the majority of applicants will likely be rejected. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

There are six types of accounts that qualify for verification (including categories like brands, athletes, politicians, etc.) and they all have to meet some level of “fame,” for lack of a better word.

The question is really: Who deserves the blue checkmark? If everyone is verified, then it’s almost the same as no one being verified. So there has to be a balance and it really has to mean something.

What’s the solution? “Twitter landed on ‘notable accounts with high public interest,’ the sorts of people most users look for and follow who tend to be the sources of important information,” wrote Pierce.