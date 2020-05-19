Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

YouTube has relaunched its premium advertising program, now called YouTube Select. The company made the announcement ahead of its Brandcast upfront presentation to advertisers next month.

YouTube Select rolls up the program formerly known as Google Preferred and connected TV viewing into a global offering. Google Preferred allowed advertisers in select markets to target the top 5% of video content in certain categories and was largely focused on the U.S., though it was also available in Canada, the UK and Australia.

Lineups. YouTube Select packages content in what it calls lineups that are tailored by market for topics such as beauty & fashion, entertainment, technology, sports and more.

An offering called emerging lineups, designed to offer “expanded reach,” will feature content in up and coming or niche channels. They’ll be available in the U.S. only to start and include brand suitability controls.

Custom sponsorships and programs. are also available to help brands target audiences across top YouTube apps and verticals like YouTube Kids, Sports, Music and Originals.

TV audience targeting. YouTube says more than 100 million people watch YouTube and its over-the-top (OTT) service YouTube TV monthly in the U.S.

To take advantage of this surge, advertisers in the U.s. will be able to target a dedicated streaming TV lineup. The TV lineup will include YouTube Originals, live sports, movies, news and content from popular creators.

The company previously announced Brand Lift measurement on TV screens. It will eventually be available globally for the YouTube app and YouTube TV.

Buying options. Ad buying options will vary by region. Advertisers will be able to buy into some YouTube Select lineups via Google Ads, Display & Video 360 and reservation in many countries, including most countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Why we care. Connected TV (CTV) viewing has increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. YouTube Select will help YouTube monetize this new behavior. Brand advertisers can target YouTube Select locally tailored lineups of technology, food & recipe, Spanish, entertainment & pop culture, comedy, music and other content categories. YouTube says global lineups delivered an average awareness lift of 13% and an average purchase intent lift of 9% in 2019.