Google has announced several significant changes to how it will be monetizing content on YouTube. The changes come after a series of updates the company has implemented in response to repeated advertiser backlash over the past year.

In a blog post Wednesday, Paul Muret, VP of display, video and analytics acknowledged “2017 was a difficult year, with several issues affecting our community and our advertising partners”.

The problems — namely brand advertisements appearing on extremist, racist and other objectionable content, badly behaving YouTube stars whose channels are part of the Google Preferred premium advertising program, and alarming content involving and/or targeted to children — largely stem from a lack of oversight, controls and transparency.

Muret outlined three primary changes to further address these challenges.

