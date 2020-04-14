Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google has made its free YouTube Video Builder available for beta access, the company announced Tuesday. The tool lets businesses animate static assets, like text, images and logos, with music and transitions for ads on YouTube.

Why we care

The YouTube Video Builder allows businesses with less multimedia experience or resources to generate quick video ads. For more established brands and agencies, it may also be a good tool for quickly testing new messaging and assets.

Additionally, due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person video shoots may not be an option. Tools such as the Video Builder can be used with existing assets to help brands stay fresh in the minds of their customers as well as keep them informed.

More on the news

Users must sign up to request access to the Video Builder beta.

Videos can be either 6 or 15 seconds in length.

Video customization options include layouts, colors, fonts and the ability to add a logo and integrate music from YouTube’s free audio library.