YouTube launched a new way to run video ad campaigns on Monday. The new Video Reach campaigns make it possible for advertiser to upload three different asset types — six-second bumper ads, skippable in-stream ads and non-skippable in-stream ads — in a single campaign. Google will use its machine learning technology to determine the most efficient combination of the ads to maximize audience reach.

“This will allow for optimized, more effective campaigns and free up your time to focus on more strategic priorities that can differentiate your business,” writes Vishal Sharma, VP of product management at YouTube, on the Google Ads Blog.

Advertisers can upload three video ads to a single campaign which is purchased on a CPM-basis. The Video Reach campaigns are available to all advertisers and currently run on YouTube’s desktop and mobile platforms, but YouTube VP Debbie Weinstein said the company will likely extend the campaigns to Google video partners in the future. Weinstein said the new campaigns, “Are about making video advertising easier and simpler.”

Why we should care

By allowing advertisers to upload multiple types of video assets, YouTube’s video reach campaigns takes the guesswork out of creating comprehensive campaigns that utilize a series of ads.

Ford, a brand given early access to the new campaign format, reports it lowered campaign costs by more than 20% compared to their previous YouTube benchmarks.

“The positive results of the Video Reach campaigns not only provided cost efficiencies while maintaining effectiveness, but also the confidence to implement this tactic across additions campaigns,” said Ford’s Head of U.S. Media Lisa Shoder.

More on the news

Weinstein said YouTube’s machine learning technology is looking at what consumers are most likely to watch at a given time to determine when to run the varying video ad assets.

YouTube made the announcement ahead AdWeek which kicks off on Monday in New York City.

As part of the announcement, YouTube reports it is also planning to bring TrueView for action ads to the YouTube home feed during the fourth quarter of this year.