TikTok has just announced three new features aimed at enhancing the LIVE experience and promoting greater brand safety, something that the app has been accused of neglecting in the past.

The three new features are:

The introduction of Multi-Guest

Increasing the LIVE minimum age from 16 to 18

Introducing safety reminders for all LIVE guests

TikTok is on a roll lately now announcing these updates and features just moments after launching Focused View, a new campaign objective targeting engaged users.

Let’s dive in.

The introduction of Multi-Guest

Through Multi-Guest, hosts can now go LIVE with up to 5 guests using a grid or panel layout, keeping audiences engaged as they respond to questions, host how-to videos, or just hosting a casual hangout.

Once LIVE, creators can tap the three dots to change some settings, including the ability to flip the camera, add effects and stickers, filter comments, and add moderators.

Increasing the LIVE minimum age from 16 to 18

Currently, people must be aged 16 or over to host a LIVE. From November 23, the minimum age will increase from 16 to 18. Additionally, younger teens need to be aged 16 or older to access Direct Messaging and 18 or older to send virtual gifts or access monetization features.

In addition, TikTok will introduce a new way for creators to choose if they’d prefer to only reach an adult audience in their LIVE.

Safety reminders for all LIVE guests

LIVE creators can already use the keyword filtering tool to limit comments they feel aren’t appropriate. In the coming weeks, TikTok is also rolling out an updated version of this feature that will send a reminder to people and suggest new keywords they may want to consider adding to their filter list.

To do this, the tool looks at the content a creator most commonly removes from their LIVE, spotting similar words in these comments and then suggesting the host may want to add these words to their filter list.

Why we care. Brands, advertisers, and creators who use the LIVE feature now have more control over who sees their content, as well as allowing them to add additional moderators and filters as needed.

Creators seem to be embracing the new changes adding "Moderators and keywords are a huge help to ensure that I can focus on my LIVE shows... without having to worry about internet trolls."