Better Post analytics is coming to LinkedIn. This is great news for content creators who want better insights into which types of content are performing best on the network.

While LinkedIn was a bit light on details, we know you will soon have more details on the people who read and engage with your content, such as:

Job titles.

Industries.

Locations

Engagement patterns.

Here’s a screenshot of what it will look like:

What LinkedIn is saying. “We know it’s important to understand what content is resonating with your audience and our team has been hard at work building new analytics for our creators. Soon, creators will be able to get analytics on their individual posts and overall performance, across content & audience.”

And more. Speaking of reactions, one other frequently requested feature – the laughing emoji – is also apparently coming soon to LinkedIn. All I have to say about that is 😂.

The company announced a slew of other coming updates, including the podcast network, in their Building LinkedIn newsletter.

Why we care. More data! We’re marketers, which means we want to measure how our content is performing on every platform. Are you reaching the audience you want to on LinkedIn? With this upcoming change, hopefully you’ll be better able to answer that question on LinkedIn. We all want to better understand whether our content is resonating, and with whom. If it isn’t, we learn from those failures. If it is, we try our best to replicate those results in future content marketing efforts.