Veterans Day in the US is November 11 and to celebrate and support past servicemembers, Yelp has just launched three new products for their iOS and Android app.

A searchable attribute to help veterans self-identify as veteran-owned on their Yelp page

a $100,000 Veteran Business Fund awarding $10,000 to 10 veteran-owned small businesses

A veteran-owned Business Resource Hub

Let’s take a look at these new products and features.

Helping users find and support veteran-owned businesses

Starting today, people can search for and find veteran-owned businesses. Veteran business owners can have the attribute show on their business profiles by logging into their Yelp Business profile and selecting the appropriate option.

Consumers will see the veteran-owned attribute on iOS and Android apps under the “more info” section of a business profile.

All businesses that select the veteran-owned attribute on Yelp will also receive a free window decal.

New fund to support veteran entrepreneurs

Yelp is launching a Veteran Business Fund, which will award $10,000 to 10 veteran-owned U.S. businesses. Eligible businesses can enter for a chance to win at VeteranBusinessFund.Yelp.com through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. You can find the official rules at VeteranBusinessFund.Yelp.com/rules.

Veteran-owned Business Resource Hub

This provides instructions on how businesses can add the new attribute to their Yelp pages, as well as offers information and tools, inspirational stories, and more context on how Yelp is giving visibility to veteran-owned businesses.

Why we care. If you are a veteran and want to show the new attribute on your business page, you can do so by logging into your account and following the prompts to add a new attribute.

Yelp is making a great effort to be inclusive. With its recent additions of LGBTQ-owned and Asian-owned attributes, they're making it easier for audiences that want to support diverse businesses to find them on Yelp.

