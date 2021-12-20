December 20: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week.
George Nguyen on December 20, 2021 at 4:00 am
Content Specialist @ Simple Strat (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $70-80k/yr
- Write long-form content that stands out (articles, product marketing information, whitepapers, ebooks/guides, case studies, etc).
- Work with strategists and clients to determine compelling content topics.
Growth Marketing Manager @ GivingData (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $70-100k/yr
- Develop inbound marketing programs, guide lead generation efforts, and nurture prospects throughout the sales cycle.
- Plan full-funnel campaigns to targeted segments using lead scoring for qualification (e.g., content, paid search, events, webinars).
Digital Campaign Marketer @ Swit (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $50-70k/yr
- Responsible for creating marketing campaigns based on market segments to gain new customers.
- Execute campaign effectively, on schedule, and on budget.
Digital Marketing Manager @ AgentSync (U.S. remote or Denver, CO)
- Salary: $65-95k/yr
- Prepare content for distribution and help identify content distribution channels.
- Ownership of social channels — paid and organic; along with keyword research for SEM strategy.
Want a chance to include your job listing in the Search Engine Land newsletter? Send along the details here.