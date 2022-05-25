Google Search seems to be displaying more FAQ rich results in its search results over the past few days. Both RankRanger’s tracking tool and some SEOs are noticing this increase in the number of times a site is showing FAQ rich results.

What are rich result FAQs. Web pages that have a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) that contain a list of questions and answers pertaining to a particular topic can markup the questions and answers with FAQ structured data. Google may then show those FAQs in the search results snippets as illustrated below:

More showing. Google is now showing these FAQ rich results five percentage points more often according to RankRanger, who happened to be recently acquired by Similarweb. Here is the data chart showing the uplift:

SEOs like Brodie Clark and Glenn Gabe noticed the increase too on clients they have access to:

The most effective way to review this change is via Semrush. Filtering with instances where the subfolder ranks within FAQ rich results, we can see the uplift. This uplift correlates with other tools such a RankRanger and Moz, which show an overview of this data publicly. pic.twitter.com/ZxKjuqAwgB — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) May 25, 2022

Yep, this seems to be the case. Seeing FAQ jump when the 5/18-ish update rolled out -> Google Showing More Search Results With FAQ Rich Results



E.g. FAQ snippets surged for this site right when the update started (see below): https://t.co/12V81EBI4s via @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/gzWGouwuN0 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 25, 2022

Two links. As a reminder, Google recently limited the number of links you can see within an FAQ rich result to two links. A couple years ago, Google also tightened the guidelines around using FAQ schema on your site.

Why we care. With more FAQ results showing up in Google Search, it may benefit your site if you gained those rich results but at the same time, if your competitor now shows up for these rich results, then it might have the opposite affect. Rich results generally lead to a higher click through rate from the Google search results snippet to the publisher’s site but not always. In this case, if the searcher gets his or her answer from the FAQ rich result, they made not end up clicking over to your site.

So test, test and test to see if you want these FAQ rich results for your site.