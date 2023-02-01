As reported earlier, we are now learning more about Microsoft’s plans to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing Search. Reed Albergotti said that it is not just ChatGPT from OpenAI that is being added to Bing Search but a faster and richer version named GPT-4.

The report. The report says, “The most interesting improvement in the latest version described by sources is GPT-4’s speed. Right now, it can take a while — sometimes minutes in my experience — for ChatGPT to answer.”

Currently, ChatGPT, which runs off GPT-3.5, feels slow and can take minutes to output the result. The replies generated through GPT-4 reportedly “sound more human and are more detailed,” the report says.

GPT-4. GPT-4, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4, is a neural network created by OpenAI. It is the next version of GPT-3.5, which is currently used by ChatGPT.

As a reminder, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November 2022. It is built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 family of large language models, and is fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

ChatGPT uses content across the web from before 2021 to teach itself how to answer questions, but when it comes to recent and trending topics, it has difficulty. You can learn more about how it technically works in this blog post.

Google in trouble? As I said before, I don’t think Google is in trouble despite reports of “code red” at Google over the AI based Chatbot. Google has advanced AI and machine learning that can likely do exactly what ChatGPT does already or better. In fact, Google is rumored to have started on its own version named Apprentice Bard.

Google’s spam team said they have methods to detect and neutralize AI plagarized scraped types of content. Plus, we know there are plenty of tools to detect AI generated content, so if AI can detect AI, I wonder how much of a code red it is?

Why we care. Any new search feature, especially a chatbot, can change searcher behavior. Understanding searcher behavior, and showing up in the places that people are searching, is important to drive awareness, traffic and business for you and your clients.

This is very new but there has been a lot of interest in this type of AI by search engines and marketers alike. I am sure we all will be carefully watching this space to make sure we smartly leverage it for clients and stakeholders.