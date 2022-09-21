Facebook is rolling out Collaborative Ads for local delivery to help restaurants and grocery stores give people more ways to shop and order. The ads allow local businesses and packaged goods brands to display their products next to options for people to purchase.

Local delivery competition. Collaborative Ads for local delivery help brands and advertisers reach new customers by showing their products, restaurants, or grocery to new audiences on Facebook and Instagram.

Early testing. Meta reported that fast-food chain Wendy’s saw early success using Collaborative Ads for local delivery by reaching consumers who had shown previous interest in their products on Grubhub to drive high-value conversions.

A few helpful tips. Meta provides a few helpful tips to make the most of your Collaborative ads for local delivery.

Use the Catalog Sales objective for lower-funnel activities such as retargeting and high-intent targeting.

Use the Conversion objectives for prospecting activities such as targeting first-party audiences and general demographics that are important to your business.

Consistently test, learn, and monitor your campaign performance to see how your ads perform and make changes that align with your goals.

Negotiate access to Premium Options based on your business needs for Collaborative Ads with your retail partner. Premium Options by Collaborative Ads include extended audience retargeting, basket insights and retailer-customized audiences.

Dig deeper. You can read the announcement from Meta here. To get started with Collaborative Ads for local delivery, visit the setup guide.

Why we care. If you’re advertising for a local brand, grocer, or restaurant, consider setting up a Collaborative Ad for local delivery. Restaurants and brands should test the platform, regardless of whether they’re signed up with Uber, Grubhub, or other local delivery platforms.