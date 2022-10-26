Google has just announced the release of v12 of the API.

Here are the highlights. Taken directly from the Google Ads Developer Blog.

Update your Client Library. Developers who want to utilize these new features will need to ensure their Client Libraries are updated.

Dig deeper. Get more information about the new release from the Developer Blog.

Why we care. The new API includes updated conversion tracking, removed support for certain features and campaigns, and supports additional services such as location targeting. Developers who utilize APIs should update their Client Libraries and implement the changes so they have the most updated features.

