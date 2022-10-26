Google API v12 released
The updated client libraries and code examples will be published next week.
Nicole Farley on October 26, 2022 at 4:01 pm | Reading time: 2 minutes
Google has just announced the release of v12 of the API.
Here are the highlights. Taken directly from the Google Ads Developer Blog.
- Added support for new recommendations:
RaiseTargetCpaBidTooLowRecommendationand
ForecastingSetTargetRoasRecommendation.
- Added primary_status and primary_status_reasons to
Campaignto provide insight into why a campaign is not serving or not serving optimally.
- Added support for linked portfolio bidding strategies and campaign budget. You can modify these links using bulk mutates.
conversion_tracking_idwill always be greater than 0 for all customers. In the previous versions, this field could be 0 for customers who had never created any conversion actions.
- Updated
SmartCampaignSuggestService.SuggestKeywordThemesto generate more keyword theme suggestions for Smart campaigns, including free-form keyword themes.
- Local Services campaigns now support individual location targeting, except for proximity targeting.
- Remove CampaignExperimentService in favor of the previously added new experiments.
- Removed support for creating new Smart Display campaigns. To achieve the same goals, we suggest using standard Display campaigns.
- Removed support for creating a new Gmail ad. Use Discovery campaigns instead.
- Removed GenerateProductMixIdeas from
ReachPlanService.
- (For allowlisted customers) Added support for adding, updating, and removing
CampaignAssetand
AdGroupAssetwith the field_type:
AD_IMAGE(Image assets).
- Added support for mutating and retrieving location asset sets for test accounts only. The location assets for the asset sets are automatically generated and non-mutable.
Update your Client Library. Developers who want to utilize these new features will need to ensure their Client Libraries are updated.
Dig deeper. Get more information about the new release from the Developer Blog.
Why we care. The new API includes updated conversion tracking, removed support for certain features and campaigns, and supports additional services such as location targeting. Developers who utilize APIs should update their Client Libraries and implement the changes so they have the most updated features.
