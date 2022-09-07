Google is slowly rolling out new Setup columns at the campaign and ad group levels.

What is a Setup column. The new Setup column was first noticed by Steve Seeley, who posted about the update on Twitter.

The Setup column includes information about:

Disapproved ads

Disapproved keywords

Eligible ads

Eligible keywords

Eligible Responsive Search Ads

Eligible ad groups

Responsive search ad-strength details

Eligible sitelink extensions

Eligible image extensions

@rustybrick Barry it looks like Google Ads has added a new setup column to the ad groups column options pic.twitter.com/Xupo3tBM4b — Steve Seeley (@SteveSeeley) September 7, 2022

What Google says. Ads Liason Ginny Marvin commented that the Setup column was available to help advertisers “quickly identify any campaign/ad group setup issues..”

Hi Nicole & Steve, The Setup Columns are new & still rolling out. When available, you’ll find them in Campaigns & Ad Groups tables to help you quickly identify any campaign/adgroup setup issues. More here: https://t.co/PA9ULQNVKH — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 7, 2022

More Setup column info. You can read more info about the new Setup columns here.

Why we care. This info should help advertisers identify issues in their campaigns and ad groups as well as quickly find images, keywords, and ads that need to be adjusted. If you have access to the new Setup column, you should see it in your settings at the campaign or ad group level.

