Google has just released the newest version of the Ads API, version v11_1.

What’s changed. Here are the major changes according to Google’s release notes.

Assets

Added AssetGroup.ad_strength to represent the overall quality of the asset group. When advertisers mutate asset groups or assets associated with the asset groups, this field is recalculated. Until the recalculation is finished, the value is PENDING .

to represent the overall quality of the asset group. Added AssetLinkError.EXCLUDED_PARENT_FIELD_TYPE .

Audiences

Added FlexibleRuleUserListInfo and RuleBasedUserListInfo.flexible_rule_user_list .

and . Added more values to the LeadFormFieldUserInputType enum (used as predefined questions for lead form extensions).

enum (used as predefined questions for lead form extensions). Added the following fields to UserAttribute : lifecycle_stage first_purchase_date_time event_attribute

: Added the following errors to OfflineUserDataJobError : FIRST_PURCHASE_TIME_GREATER_THAN_LAST_PURCHASE_TIME INVALID_LIFECYCLE_STAGE INVALID_EVENT_VALUE EVENT_ATTRIBUTE_ALL_FIELDS_ARE_REQUIRED

:

Bidding

Added Campaign.bidding_strategy_system_status to show the system status of the bidding strategy, such as whether it is learning, limited, or misconfigured. Learn more.

Campaigns

Added support for the following metrics in the campaign report: all_conversions_from_click_to_call all_conversions_from_directions all_conversions_from_menu all_conversions_from_order all_conversions_from_other_engagement all_conversions_from_store_visit all_conversions_from_store_website

Made metrics.phone_call compatible with segments.hour in the campaign report.

Experiments

You can now create experiments using GoogleAdsService.Mutate() . Previously, it was possible only when using ExperimentService .

Planning

Added Targeting.audience_targeting , which allows for specifying affinity and in-market categories to generate a reach forecast using ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast .

, which allows for specifying affinity and in-market categories to generate a reach forecast using . Added support for YouTube Select: Added support for returning YouTubeSelectLineUp as product metadata when calling ReachPlanService.ListPlannableProducts . Added PlannedProduct.advanced_product_targeting , which allows for specifying YouTubeSelectSettings to generate a reach forecast using ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast .

Added AudienceInsightsService.GenerateAudienceCompositionInsights (available to allowlisted accounts only), used to find attributes strongly associated with a particular audience, similar to Insights Finder.

Recommendations

Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

What is the Google API. The Google API allows developers to interact directly with the ads platform, making large or robust accounts and campaigns easier to manage. With the ads API, you can:

Automate account management

Create custom reports

Manage inventory

Manage smart bidding strategies

Why we care. Developers who use the Google Ads API should make note of the new updates and plan management of their accounts accordingly.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.