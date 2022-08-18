Google releases Ads API version 11
Version 11 of the ads API was released in June.
Google has just released the newest version of the Ads API, version v11_1.
What’s changed. Here are the major changes according to Google’s release notes.
Assets
- Added
AssetGroup.ad_strengthto represent the overall quality of the asset group.
- When advertisers mutate asset groups or assets associated with the asset groups, this field is recalculated. Until the recalculation is finished, the value is
PENDING.
- When advertisers mutate asset groups or assets associated with the asset groups, this field is recalculated. Until the recalculation is finished, the value is
- Added
AssetLinkError.EXCLUDED_PARENT_FIELD_TYPE.
Audiences
- Added
FlexibleRuleUserListInfoand
RuleBasedUserListInfo.flexible_rule_user_list.
- Added more values to the
LeadFormFieldUserInputTypeenum (used as predefined questions for lead form extensions).
- Added the following fields to
UserAttribute:
lifecycle_stage
first_purchase_date_time
event_attribute
- Added the following errors to
OfflineUserDataJobError:
FIRST_PURCHASE_TIME_GREATER_THAN_LAST_PURCHASE_TIME
INVALID_LIFECYCLE_STAGE
INVALID_EVENT_VALUE
EVENT_ATTRIBUTE_ALL_FIELDS_ARE_REQUIRED
Bidding
- Added
Campaign.bidding_strategy_system_statusto show the system status of the bidding strategy, such as whether it is learning, limited, or misconfigured. Learn more.
Campaigns
- Added support for the following metrics in the campaign report:
all_conversions_from_click_to_call
all_conversions_from_directions
all_conversions_from_menu
all_conversions_from_order
all_conversions_from_other_engagement
all_conversions_from_store_visit
all_conversions_from_store_website
- Made
metrics.phone_callcompatible with
segments.hourin the campaign report.
Experiments
- You can now create experiments using
GoogleAdsService.Mutate(). Previously, it was possible only when using
ExperimentService.
Planning
- Added
Targeting.audience_targeting, which allows for specifying affinity and in-market categories to generate a reach forecast using
ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast.
- Added support for YouTube Select:
- Added support for returning
YouTubeSelectLineUpas product metadata when calling
ReachPlanService.ListPlannableProducts.
- Added
PlannedProduct.advanced_product_targeting, which allows for specifying
YouTubeSelectSettingsto generate a reach forecast using
ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast.
- Added support for returning
- Added
AudienceInsightsService.GenerateAudienceCompositionInsights(available to allowlisted accounts only), used to find attributes strongly associated with a particular audience, similar to Insights Finder.
Recommendations
- Added
UpgradeLocalCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendation. Learn more.
- Added
DisplayExpansionOptInRecommendation.
What is the Google API. The Google API allows developers to interact directly with the ads platform, making large or robust accounts and campaigns easier to manage. With the ads API, you can:
- Automate account management
- Create custom reports
- Manage inventory
- Manage smart bidding strategies
Why we care. Developers who use the Google Ads API should make note of the new updates and plan management of their accounts accordingly.
