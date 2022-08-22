The Core Web Vitals report in Google Search Console is now showing URL-level data in the example URLs.

Google also has made some changes to the text in the report to make it clearer.

What it looks like. Google shared a screenshot via Twitter.

Support page updated. The Core Web Vitals report support page has also undergone some significant revisions.

Why we care. These changes should make the Core Web Vitals report in Google Search Console more useful. Not being able to get detailed data in the URLs section has been a frustration for many SEOs.