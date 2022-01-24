Every week, we feature fresh job listings for search marketers, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back every Monday. If you’re looking to hire, please submit your listing here — please note that we will not post listings without a salary range.

January 24

SEO Director @ Simple Search Marketing (U.S. remote)

Salary: $90-100k/yr

$90-100k/yr The SEO Director is responsible for conceptualizing and managing successful organic search strategies for and relationships with clients, as well as leading and growing an SEO team.

Perform keyword research in coordination with client business objectives to optimize existing content and uncover new opportunities.

Paid Social Media Manager @ d50 Media (U.S. remote)

Salary: $75-99k/yr

$75-99k/yr Day-to-day campaign management, including setup, quality assurance, testing, measurement/reporting and optimization across social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, etc).

Quick and thoughtful execution of Facebook Ads by writing compelling copy, error-free building of ads and troubleshooting account performance.

Paid Search Marketing Manager @ Location3 Media (U.S. remote)

Salary: $50-68k/yr

$50-68k/yr Day-to-day optimization and monitoring of assigned accounts, with a specialized focus on direct response and performance.

Responsible for implementing client PPC strategy and identifying tactics necessary for the proper management of campaigns.

Content Marketing Manager @ Mantra Health (U.S. remote)

Salary: $90k/yr

$90k/yr Collect insights from internal stakeholders and subject matter experts.

Drive delivery of Mantra Health’s editorial calendar and coordinate its suite of live virtual events.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.