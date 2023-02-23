Microsoft has just announced two new updates affecting those who use Smart campaigns, as well as hotel and property managers.

Google import for Smart campaigns. Now available in 11 new markets.

The 11 new markets are:

United States

United Kingdom

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

New Zealand

Ireland

Italy

The Netherlands

Singapore

Lodging solutions. Expanded Lodging solutions offerings, including international expansion, new placements for Property Promotion ads, including mobile and new product updates (Vacation Rentals and Room Bundles).

The new Lodging solutions ads provides users with:

Property promotion ads

Hotel price ads

Hotel price ads with room bundles

Bing Maps

Bing Travel Hub

Property promotion ads with vacation rentals

Feed requirements. Microsoft provides the following display for property ads feed requirements.

Why we care. With the addition of new markets for Smart campaigns, advertisers will have access to a larger audience, which can lead to increased visibility and potential conversions.

Lodging solutions provide advertisers with tools to efficiently manage and optimize their campaigns for hotels and other lodging businesses.

Overall, the two new additions provide further diversification of advertising platforms. By having access to both Microsoft Advertising and Google import for Smart campaigns, advertisers can diversify their advertising efforts and reach a broader audience across multiple platforms.

This may be a good opportunity to test them if you’re not currently using Microsoft ads.