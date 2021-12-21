The Microsoft Bing and Shopify integration that was previously announced in October is now live in the Bing Shopping and Bing Search results, the company announced.

Microsoft said “we’re excited to share that the experiences are live,” where you can more deeply integrate your Shopify site so Bing has showcase more “diverse products, great prices, and improved discovery of deals.” “With the integration of Shopify, you will now have access to millions of merchants to select from,” Microsoft said.

You can click the “Buy Now” link directly in the Bing search results and be taken directly to the shopping cart page on that Shopify website. Here is a screenshot of this:

Benefits to advertisers. Along with an easy way to show up in Bing Product Ads, Product listings on the shopping tab, and Product Listings on the Microsoft Start Shopping tab, Shopify users will soon be able to take advantage of the integration’s new quick checkout option: a “Buy Now” button on products ads and listings. “With the ‘Buy now’ offering, shoppers can easily purchase the products they are interested in by being sent directly to the shopping cart page,” according to the announcement.

How to set it up. Website owners and advertisers can easily set up the integration in Shopify. “Merchants can quickly connect through the Microsoft Channel using their Microsoft Advertising account or sign-up for a new one in few simple steps.” Under Sales Channels, click Microsoft, and sign in.

Why we care. This integration and updates to the Microsoft Channel app are just another way to help small businesses, retail, and e-commerce find visibility online. As many businesses were thrown into online stores over the past two years. Shopify was a go-to platform for many new and first-time e-commerce sellers. It is just days before Christmas, so probably any last minute holiday shopping is a tad too late to arrive before the holiday but maybe you want to buy some new years gifts?

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick, a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.